MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on July 15th

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.515 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

MGM Growth Properties has increased its dividend payment by 21.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. MGM Growth Properties has a payout ratio of 145.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect MGM Growth Properties to earn $2.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.2%.

Shares of MGP opened at $36.89 on Friday. MGM Growth Properties has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.77.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $194.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. MGM Growth Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of MGM Growth Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $208,341.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.58.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

