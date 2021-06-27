Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 27.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,804 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $906,961,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,674,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,179 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 652.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,355,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $252,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909,100 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 368.7% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,043,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,458 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,498,101.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,965,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $725,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,604,468.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,681 shares of company stock valued at $8,136,185 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MU stock opened at $82.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.54. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $91.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (up from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.29.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

