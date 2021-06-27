Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Saturna Capital CORP

Saturna Capital CORP cut its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 98.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 4,133.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 780.0% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on MU. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $137.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.29.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $639,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,311,635. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,498,101.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,965,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,681 shares of company stock valued at $8,136,185. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.03. The stock had a trading volume of 19,603,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,754,515. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.