Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s 7th Largest Position

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,660 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 3.1% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 19.2% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $265.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $193.55 and a 12 month high of $267.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.27.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.18.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

