Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,466 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 5.1% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,330,000 after buying an additional 13,911 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $40,844,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,656,091,000 after buying an additional 595,997 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,046 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,785 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $265.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.27. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $193.55 and a 12-month high of $267.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

