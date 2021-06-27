Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Shares Gap Down to $27.16

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.16, but opened at $25.55. Midland States Bancorp shares last traded at $26.79, with a volume of 1,045 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $599.02 million, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $66.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.20 million. Analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 159,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 103,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 12,652 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 12.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

