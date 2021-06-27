Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.25 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Milestone Scientific, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets and sells equipment and related disposable or consumable items and other products for use primarily by the dental practitioner. The company’s principal product is The Wand(TM), a computer controlled painless injection system enabling the practitioner to more quickly and effectively anesthetize patients in certain dental applications. The company also markets and sells: SplatrFree(TM) disposable prophy angles and related consumable products; and clinically oriented dental products. “

Get Milestone Scientific alerts:

Shares of MLSS opened at $2.39 on Thursday. Milestone Scientific has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.53 million, a P/E ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.78.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 million. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 123.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that Milestone Scientific will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 17.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,472,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 361,751 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Milestone Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new position in Milestone Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 222,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 287.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 86,121 shares in the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Milestone Scientific (MLSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.