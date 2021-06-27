Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $3.03 Million Holdings in GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524,657 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 59,664 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in GasLog were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOG. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in GasLog by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 50,634 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 15,970 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in GasLog by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,600,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after buying an additional 233,400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in GasLog by 2,417.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 8,873 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in GasLog in the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GasLog by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 528,142 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 152,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

GLOG opened at $5.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $551.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.40. GasLog Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $6.50.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $205.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.70 million. GasLog had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 3.93%. As a group, analysts forecast that GasLog Ltd. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.547 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from GasLog’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 37.79%. GasLog’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

GLOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.80 target price (up previously from $5.50) on shares of GasLog in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. The company provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 1, 2020, it operated a fleet of 25 LNG carriers.

