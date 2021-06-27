Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $3.42 Million Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,330 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total value of $211,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,265 shares of company stock worth $1,083,860 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AVB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.41.

NYSE AVB opened at $213.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $131.38 and a one year high of $216.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.34.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 73.19%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

