Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,053,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,855,000 after buying an additional 257,835 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 830.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 95,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after buying an additional 84,808 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 66,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,565,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,259,000 after purchasing an additional 170,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Entergy from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.86.

NYSE ETR opened at $101.58 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $113.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.38. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 15.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 67.14%.

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $321,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $125,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $3,581,679 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

