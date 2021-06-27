Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 7,319 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in The Southern by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 20,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Southern by 35.2% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in The Southern by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Southern by 2.0% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in The Southern by 2.3% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $157,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,113.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $292,271.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,791.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,778,346. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of The Southern stock opened at $61.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $65.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.44. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $50.40 and a 12-month high of $66.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

