Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,142 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,897 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.56% of Mitek Systems worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mitek Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Mitek Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MITK stock opened at $19.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $19.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.06. The company has a market capitalization of $829.57 million, a P/E ratio of 87.59 and a beta of 0.28.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.97 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $219,444.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,731.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MITK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

