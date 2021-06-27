Mirati Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 3,589 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,058% compared to the typical daily volume of 310 call options.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.92.

In related news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 2,250 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $398,497.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $6,618,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,268,058.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,685 shares of company stock worth $7,084,035. 3.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 84.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $125,000.

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $164.29 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $110.17 and a twelve month high of $249.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics will post -10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

