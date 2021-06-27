Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 289.40 ($3.78). Mitchells & Butlers shares last traded at GBX 288 ($3.76), with a volume of 392,570 shares trading hands.

MAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mitchells & Butlers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 380 ($4.96).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 934.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.28.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

