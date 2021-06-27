Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 794.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 131.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on TWTR. Mizuho cut their price objective on Twitter from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Twitter from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Argus boosted their price target on Twitter from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist raised Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

In other news, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $96,691.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $418,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,136 shares of company stock worth $4,660,230. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $67.93 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.06 and a beta of 0.74.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

