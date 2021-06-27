Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 3,414 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 70.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,398 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,414 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in NIKE by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 49,042 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 19.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,185,778 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $157,582,000 after acquiring an additional 191,893 shares during the last quarter. Taal Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.1% in the first quarter. Taal Capital Management LP now owns 40,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 17.1% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 82,815 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $11,006,000 after acquiring an additional 12,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth about $5,660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,727 shares of company stock valued at $5,542,232 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NKE opened at $154.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.42. The company has a market capitalization of $243.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $93.57 and a one year high of $154.59.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 54.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen increased their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

