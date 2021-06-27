Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 62.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $56,000. 34.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,752.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,516.55.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,450.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,351.12. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,351.65 and a 52 week high of $2,461.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

