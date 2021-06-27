Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1013 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

NYSE EDD opened at $6.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.17. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $6.50.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

