Morgan Stanley Raises SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Price Target to $20.00

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

SWI has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a sell rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SolarWinds has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.45.

SolarWinds stock opened at $17.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.98. SolarWinds has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.96 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarWinds news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $398,916.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 782,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,830,665.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in SolarWinds in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,281,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,040,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,010,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,495,000 after acquiring an additional 16,858 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 142.2% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,757,164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,653 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,516,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

