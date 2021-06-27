MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Bought by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 101.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,644 shares during the quarter. MSC Industrial Direct makes up approximately 1.0% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc owned 0.29% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $14,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,484,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,169,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,365,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,714,000 after buying an additional 448,798 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,066,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,977,000 after buying an additional 371,453 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 464,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,228,000 after buying an additional 286,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSM. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.20.

In related news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $996,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,665.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 18,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,640,616.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,738.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 53,168 shares of company stock worth $4,832,563. Insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $89.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.09. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.09 and a 52 week high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.11.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

