mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.47 Million (MTA)

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2021

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 27th. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can currently be bought for $0.66 or 0.00002011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded down 27.5% against the US dollar. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a market cap of $11.47 million and approximately $986,142.00 worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00050953 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003171 BTC.
  • THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00019835 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.
  • Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000307 BTC.
  • Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.12 or 0.00565919 BTC.
  • PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00036534 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CRYPTO:MTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

