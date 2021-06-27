MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.30.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MTYFF shares. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from $50.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. CIBC raised their price target on MTY Food Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

MTYFF stock opened at $45.71 on Friday. MTY Food Group has a 1 year low of $17.03 and a 1 year high of $51.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.61.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.