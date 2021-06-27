MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.30.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MTYFF shares. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from $50.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. CIBC raised their price target on MTY Food Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

MTYFF stock opened at $45.71 on Friday. MTY Food Group has a 1 year low of $17.03 and a 1 year high of $51.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.61.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

