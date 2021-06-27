Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 71.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,536 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 763.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.58.

NYSE:MUR opened at $25.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 3.19. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $25.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.80 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 75.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.00%.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $91,167.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kelly L. Whitley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $48,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,476.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,566 shares of company stock valued at $775,162. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

