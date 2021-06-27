Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 589 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 32,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VLO opened at $82.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $84.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.72, a PEG ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.55.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.64%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.12.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

