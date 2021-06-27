Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 604 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $980,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABC shares. Barclays upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $116.34 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $125.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of -6.32, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.48.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $2,446,101.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at $25,085,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $1,534,974.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,776,084.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,356 shares of company stock valued at $11,953,730. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

