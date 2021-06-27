Mutual Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,193 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,193 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,868 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.5% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EA. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.35.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $138.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.93.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total value of $2,094,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 70,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total value of $10,052,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 637 shares in the company, valued at $91,473.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,827 shares of company stock worth $17,235,477 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

