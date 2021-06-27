Mutual Advisors LLC Has $412,000 Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,198 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.3% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. TCF National Bank boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.1% during the first quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 13,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 7.4% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 68,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,776.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,961,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $428,947.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 285,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,639.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,390 shares of company stock worth $1,924,912. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.18.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

Several research analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James raised Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

