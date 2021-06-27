Mutual Advisors LLC Has $486,000 Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,269 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 11.9% in the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 38.0% in the first quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 82,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,419,000 after buying an additional 22,568 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 18.4% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 12.4% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTU. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $474.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.71.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $180,590.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,170.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 169,577 shares of company stock worth $73,206,441. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTU opened at $486.09 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $280.99 and a 52-week high of $490.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $435.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $132.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

