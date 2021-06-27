Mutual Advisors LLC Has $551,000 Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,241 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $906,961,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,674,125,000 after buying an additional 4,057,189 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Micron Technology by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,335,000 after buying an additional 3,443,179 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 652.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,355,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $252,232,000 after buying an additional 2,909,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Micron Technology by 368.7% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,043,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,250,000 after buying an additional 1,607,458 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $137.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Cascend Securities boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.29.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $82.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.54. The company has a market cap of $91.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.25. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $396,776.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,475,453.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $725,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,724 shares in the company, valued at $11,604,468.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,681 shares of company stock worth $8,136,185. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

