Mutual Advisors LLC Invests $380,000 in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CABO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 420.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,153.29.

In other news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,730.00, for a total value of $811,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Peter N. Witty sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,816.93, for a total transaction of $1,099,242.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,309 shares in the company, valued at $4,195,291.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $1,903.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.16. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,792.22. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,674.35 and a 52-week high of $2,326.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $0.97. Cable One had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.48%.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

