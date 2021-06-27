Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 21,051 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 38.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 21,051 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $6,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 6.6% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 84.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 86,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $228,034.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,886.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ashland Global stock opened at $88.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.39. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.15 and a 1 year high of $95.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

ASH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.82.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

