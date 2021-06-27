Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $6.40 Million Stock Holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,679 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $6,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCF. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in TCF Financial by 52.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in TCF Financial during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in TCF Financial during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in TCF Financial during the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in TCF Financial by 379.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCF opened at $45.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.05. TCF Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $50.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $513.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.38 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 13.45%. Research analysts predict that TCF Financial Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $184,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,802.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas C. Shafer sold 66,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $3,091,289.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 157,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,260,460.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

