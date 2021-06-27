Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $7.11 Million Stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $7,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 508,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,849,000 after acquiring an additional 17,143 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 13.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,293,000 after acquiring an additional 24,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $378,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,821.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $1,000,144.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,755.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,616 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,234. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

WWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Woodward in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist increased their price objective on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.57.

WWD stock opened at $123.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 4.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.73. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $581.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.50 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 16.41%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

