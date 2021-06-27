Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 505 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $6,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 254,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,925,000 after purchasing an additional 34,286 shares during the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth $64,734,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 66.8% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 11,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $719,086,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCO opened at $364.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.25. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $253.17 and a fifty-two week high of $366.63. The stock has a market cap of $68.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.67.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total transaction of $1,511,397.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,081.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total value of $257,607.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,362,549. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,140,160 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

