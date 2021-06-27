Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 5,797 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,603 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 5,797 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $6,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FL. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Foot Locker by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 8,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $544,993.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FL shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Foot Locker from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Foot Locker from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Foot Locker from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.09.

Shares of FL opened at $63.39 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.58 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.08. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 7.45%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

