MyNeighborAlice Achieves Market Cap of $62.66 Million (ALICE)

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. MyNeighborAlice has a total market cap of $62.66 million and $32.04 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MyNeighborAlice has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar. One MyNeighborAlice coin can now be purchased for $3.60 or 0.00010786 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MyNeighborAlice alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00051420 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003216 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00019638 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $195.54 or 0.00585745 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00037212 BTC.

MyNeighborAlice Coin Profile

MyNeighborAlice (CRYPTO:ALICE) is a coin. It was first traded on March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,400,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

Buying and Selling MyNeighborAlice

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyNeighborAlice should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyNeighborAlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MyNeighborAlice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MyNeighborAlice and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.