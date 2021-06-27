Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Myriad Genetics posted earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 77.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 27.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $173.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Myriad Genetics’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MYGN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Myriad Genetics stock opened at $32.61 on Friday. Myriad Genetics has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $33.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.79.

In other news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 3,139 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $95,802.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,897.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 7,142 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $207,046.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,045.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,290 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,178 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 8.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

