Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,139,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,317 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Natera were worth $115,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,502,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Natera by 49.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,468,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,081,000 after buying an additional 487,579 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Natera by 10.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,286,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $333,661,000 after buying an additional 315,811 shares during the period. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,343,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,806,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTRA has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Natera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.36.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $49,527.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,150,345.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $49,194.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 457,740 shares in the company, valued at $38,427,273. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 313,166 shares of company stock worth $30,985,012 over the last quarter. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $115.15 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.11 and a 12 month high of $127.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.86.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The firm had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

