National HealthCare Co. (NHC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

National HealthCare has increased its dividend by 10.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NHC opened at $69.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.24. National HealthCare has a 52 week low of $57.65 and a 52 week high of $79.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $250.97 million during the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 8.80%.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, home health care programs, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

