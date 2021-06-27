National HealthCare Co. (NHC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.
National HealthCare has increased its dividend by 10.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NHC opened at $69.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.24. National HealthCare has a 52 week low of $57.65 and a 52 week high of $79.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
National HealthCare Company Profile
National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, home health care programs, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.
