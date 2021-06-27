National Pension Service Buys 39,011 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

National Pension Service increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 944,099 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,011 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 1.3% of National Pension Service’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. National Pension Service owned about 0.10% of Tesla worth $630,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 26.2% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 47.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 131,817 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $88,045,000 after buying an additional 42,211 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 9.0% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 6.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,771 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,861,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Tesla by 50.7% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,612,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total transaction of $751,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at $34,142,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,919 shares of company stock valued at $77,836,763 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $7.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $671.87. 32,496,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,539,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.23 billion, a PE ratio of 671.87, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.99. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.70 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $637.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tesla to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Tesla to $812.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $736.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $467.86.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

