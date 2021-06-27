National Pension Service Purchases 23,269 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

National Pension Service lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 548,222 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 23,269 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $193,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $469,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 993.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,777 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,062 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 56,811 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,119 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $394.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,056,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,275. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $174.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $295.95 and a twelve month high of $395.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.