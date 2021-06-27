National Pension Service Raises Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

National Pension Service increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,178,633 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 98,139 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $261,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 432,766 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $51,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 1,427,962 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $171,127,000 after purchasing an additional 214,300 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,633,081 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $195,714,000 after purchasing an additional 65,111 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $926,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABT traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.72. 8,750,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,518,100. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $200.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.57. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $87.94 and a 52 week high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

