National Storage REIT (ASX:NSR) Announces Final Dividend of $0.04

National Storage REIT (ASX:NSR) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. This is a boost from National Storage REIT’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.70.

In other news, insider Howard Brenchley 16,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd.

National Storage is the largest self-storage provider in Australia and New Zealand, with 194 centres providing tailored storage solutions to over 70,000 residential and commercial customers. NSR is the first independent, internally managed and fully integrated owner and operator of self-storage centres to be listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

