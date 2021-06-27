NativeCoin (N8V) Hits One Day Volume of $4,710.00

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. In the last seven days, NativeCoin has traded down 66.6% against the US dollar. One NativeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0745 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges. NativeCoin has a total market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $4,710.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NativeCoin alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00032007 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.28 or 0.00188235 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00033095 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005632 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00010127 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000116 BTC.

NativeCoin Coin Profile

NativeCoin (CRYPTO:N8V) uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,809,180 coins. NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NativeCoin’s official website is www.n8vcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

NativeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NativeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NativeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NativeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NativeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.