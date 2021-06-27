Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 114,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,404 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $8,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nelnet by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nelnet in the 4th quarter valued at $449,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nelnet by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,260,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $89,777,000 after acquiring an additional 56,661 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nelnet by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nelnet in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. 34.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nelnet alerts:

In other Nelnet news, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total value of $379,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,383,349.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $2,269,700. 44.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NNI opened at $76.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 92.07 and a current ratio of 92.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.19. Nelnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $79.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.72.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.65. Nelnet had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $340.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th.

Nelnet Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI).

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.