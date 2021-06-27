Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen started coverage on Neste Oyj in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of Neste Oyj stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.16. The company had a trading volume of 15,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,983. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.72. Neste Oyj has a 52-week low of $19.28 and a 52-week high of $39.42.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

