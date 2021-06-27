Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 237,425 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,503,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,425 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $49,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 1.6% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 20,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 186,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 28,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 123,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $208,341.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGP opened at $36.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $37.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.78.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $194.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.12 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 23.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.61%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MGP shares. KeyCorp started coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.58.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

