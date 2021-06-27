Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,286,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,872 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 1.29% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $55,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 36,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 47.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $274,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,458.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $122,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HAIN. TheStreet raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.22.

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $40.57 on Friday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $46.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 101.43 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $492.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

