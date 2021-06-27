Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $45.83 Million Stock Holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 80.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 959,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 428,446 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Viasat were worth $45,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSAT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Viasat by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,240,000 after buying an additional 55,804 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Viasat during the 1st quarter worth $318,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Viasat by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Viasat during the 4th quarter worth $1,099,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Viasat by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 6,148 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Viasat in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet raised Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Viasat presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of Viasat stock opened at $52.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,310.00, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.17. Viasat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.92.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $595.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.97 million. Viasat had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.16%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

