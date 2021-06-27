Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $46.82 Million Stock Holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 691,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,266 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.56% of CyrusOne worth $46,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 1,045.7% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

In other news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CONE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays increased their price target on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

CONE stock opened at $72.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.32. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 196.51, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.64 and a 1 year high of $86.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 4.13%. CyrusOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.31%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

